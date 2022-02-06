Leicester City have handed a fan who ran on the pitch and assaulted Nottingham Forest players a lifetime ban.

The offender ran onto the pitch and assaulted a number of Nottingham Forest players during today’s FA Cup fourth round clash between Leicester and Forest, which Forest won 4-1 thanks to a 10 minute spell where they scored three goals in under 10 minutes.

As quoted by 90min, a Leicester spokesperson said: “The Club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised.

The fan who sprinted onto the pitch did so when Djed Spence scored the fourth goal for the hosts to end any chance of a comeback for the Premier League side. Stewards promptly intervened and dragged the perpetrator away before he could cause anyone further harm.

Leicester won the trophy last season thanks to Youri Tielemans screamer in the final against Chelsea, but Tielemans was helpless to help his team defend their trophy today as Forest pulled off another major upset in this season’s cup.

Forest knocked out Arsenal in the third round thanks to a 1-0 win and are seemingly making giant killings a regular habit of theirs in the cup this season.