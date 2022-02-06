Liverpool get lucky as Cardiff City dealt controversial penalty snub

Liverpool look to have got away with one here as Cardiff City will feel they should’ve been given a penalty at Anfield.

Watch the video clip below and make your own minds up, but this seems like a pretty clear foul by Reds defender Ibrahima Konate on Mark Harris. Somehow, though, VAR took a look at it and decided not to give anything…

Ally McCoist on ITV commentary was very surprised by the decision, and with each watch it is hard to understand how Liverpool got away with this one.

Perhaps Konate was just a bit clumsy, but it looks like a clear shove that put his opponent off, and he certainly didn’t win the ball.

How much will Cardiff regret this poor decision later in the game?

