“Can’t wait” – Liverpool fans react to Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott being on the bench for FA Cup clash

Liverpool fans are excited to see today’s team news as they take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round, with new signing Luis Diaz involved as he earns a place on the bench.

Reds wonderkid Harvey Elliott is also involved again, making the bench as well after such a long spell out of the side due to injury after initially making such a strong start to the season.

Liverpool fans are understandably looking forward to this game as they’ll hopefully see Diaz and Elliott make appearances at some point in the game.

Apart from that, there aren’t too many surprises in the starting line up, but the inclusion of Diaz in particular seems to be the main talking point on Twitter right now…

