Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is just one assist away from sealing his place in a list which would earmark him as Premier League great.

Of course Salah is arguably already a Premier League great, but his place in this list simply showcases his all-round quality as a forward.

The list in question is the Premier League table of double-doubles, with a double-double in this case being a season where a player has registered at least 10 goals and 10 assists in the same season.

Salah, who has been in scintillating form so far this season, is just one assist away from recording his third double-double in the competition.

Assuming he is able to contribute one more assist to Liverpool when he returns from international duty with Egypt, who he has guided to the final of the African Cup of Nations, then Salah will move level with Didier Drogba on three of these, a place which would place him joint third.

It will also allow him to overtake Arsenal great Thierry Henry who got two of these double-doubles across his career with Arsenal.

I had a look at double-doubles (10 goals and 10 assists) in the Premier League since 1992 and these were the results: pic.twitter.com/prBQQiojkd — UtdArena (@UtdArena) February 6, 2022

However, Salah would still need to wait a couple more years to break or even equal the record set by Manchester United’s leading all-time goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who is also one of just two players along with Alan Shearer to have more than 200 goals in the Premier League.

Rooney, a five-time winner with United, recorded five double-doubles across his Premier League career, showcasing his complete profile as an attacking player during his best years.

Joint second is held by midfielder Frank Lampard and the charismatic Eric Cantona who both have four.

Of course, this list is just one way to examine who is the greatest attacking player in Premier League history and such a question cannot be answered solely through one factor.