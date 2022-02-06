Liverpool defender Joel Matip looks to have raised his game due to the presence of summer signing Ibrahima Konate, according to ex-Red Jason McAteer.

Speaking to Anfield Watch, McAteer heaped praise onto Matip for performing at a new level, seemingly in response to the added competition that has come in from Konate.

It looked like Konate would become first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool defence after a summer transfer from RB Leipzig, where he’d really impressed.

However, Matip’s immense form has made him undroppable, with Jurgen Klopp right to make him a key figure in this LFC line up.

McAteer singled out Matip for credit, with the 30-year-old undoubtedly an unsung hero of this Liverpool squad and a real favourite among the Anfield crowd.

“I think Konate coming in has pushed Joel to another level,” McAteer said.

“I think they’ve managed Joel brilliantly this year. Obviously, he’s worked a lot on his own fitness and keeping himself fit and his performances have been phenomenal – I would say probably better than Virgil this season.”

It will be interesting to see what Matip’s form means for Konate in the long run, with the young Frenchman not currently looking like becoming first choice any time soon, though he may well feel he could get that first-team football somewhere else.