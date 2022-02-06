Liverpool continue to closely monitor wonderkid ahead of potential transfer

Liverpool are reportedly continuing to monitor highly-rated Le Havre wonderkid Andy Elysee Logbo ahead of a potential transfer.

The 17-year-old looks like one of the most exciting young players in Europe in his age group, even though he’s still only playing at youth level.

According to Foot Mercato, the teenager is making a real impression and has top clubs interested in him, with the player even visiting Liverpool’s training ground in the past as they continue to monitor his development.

Logbo could have a number of clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe to choose from, but Liverpool seems like potentially one of the best moves for him.

The Reds have enjoyed immense success under Jurgen Klopp, with the club becoming an ideal destination for talented young players.

Logbo could really fulfil his potential under the expert guidance of Klopp and the Liverpool coaching team, and it seems encouraging from a Liverpool point of view that they already seem to have established a bit of a relationship there.

LFC are also being strongly linked with a move for another exciting youngster in the form of Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho by Football Insider and others.