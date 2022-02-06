Luis Diaz could make Liverpool debut today as new signing included in FA Cup squad

Liverpool fans could get a glimpse of their new signing Luiz Diaz this afternoon as he’s reportedly set to be involved in their squad for the FA Cup clash against Cardiff City.

The Reds are in action in the FA Cup fourth round today, and it could be an opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to use new signing Diaz.

The Colombia international shone during his time at Porto, so fans will no doubt be itching to see him on the pitch in a Liverpool shirt as soon as possible, and the reliable Paul Joyce seems to have some good news on that front…

Luis Diaz is in Liverpool’s squad today for the FA Cup tie with Cardiff City. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 6, 2022

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Diaz will get onto the pitch, but the crowd at Anfield will no doubt be hoping for at least a brief cameo appearance off the bench.

Diaz could have an important role to play for LFC as both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, with the pair set to meet in today’s final of the competition.

Liverpool are a little short of options in attack, even if Diogo Jota has been in fine form, so there should be room for Diaz to get involved soon.