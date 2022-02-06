Manchester United may reportedly have more than fifteen transfer targets in midfield ahead of the summer.

It’s not clear who all the names are, but ESPN claim the Red Devils plan to eventually narrow down their current targets to a list of fifteen, and then trim it down further to around ten.

The report names West Ham’s Declan Rice, Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara as three names being looked at, but it would be interesting to know some of the others.

Man Utd undoubtedly need more quality in the middle of the park, with Donny van de Beek just going out on loan after failing to get any playing time, while Paul Pogba is nearing the end of his contract.

On top of that, Fred and Nemanja Matic don’t look like being ideal long-term options for the club, with any one of Rice, Phillips or Haidara likely to be better.

United fans would surely love to know a bit more about the names being considered by the club’s recruitment department, and it seems possible to have a guess about a few of them.

Jude Bellingham is one name previously linked with MUFC by The Athletic, while the Transfer Window Podcast have reported on their interest in Yves Bissouma.

Don Balon have also linked them with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, while the Evening Standard have stated that an unnamed Premier League club tried to sign him in January.

Another Villa player that could be an option is John McGinn, who’s been linked with United by the Telegraph.