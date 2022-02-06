15 midfielders who’d be good signings for Manchester United following report of lengthy transfer target list

Manchester United are reportedly chasing a new signing in midfield for the summer transfer window, and could have a very long list of targets.

With Paul Pogba heading towards the end of his contract, Donny van de Beek’s future looking in doubt after going out on loan, and upgrades needed on both Fred and Nemanja Matic, it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that Man Utd want to cast the net as wide as possible.

According to ESPN, they hope to eventually narrow down their list of midfield transfer targets to around 15, so we thought we’d take a look at the candidates out there who’d be the ideal fit at Old Trafford.

Read on for our pick of 15 top midfielders – in no particular order – who should be fairly realistic targets for the Red Devils this summer…

Declan Rice

A world class young talent shining at West Ham, it seems inevitable that bigger clubs like Man Utd will soon be in for Rice, and he’s mentioned as a target for MUFC in ESPN’s article.

Kalvin Phillips

Another big performer in the Premier League and the England national team, Kalvin Phillips would also be a fine signing for United, with the 26-year-old surely in need of a big move sooner rather than later.

Jude Bellingham

Another outstanding English talent, Jude Bellingham could also be a fine purchase for the Red Devils, having shown what he can do at Borussia Dortmund since moving there from Birmingham City, where he first caught United’s eye, as per the Sun‘s report at the time.

Amadou Haidara

Another fine young player based in the Bundesliga, Amadou Haidara looks well worth considering for MUFC, even if some fans might want the more glamorous option of someone like Rice or Bellingham.

Youri Tielemans

Leicester City’s FA Cup final match-winner last season, Youri Tielemans has been a joy to watch in his time in the Premier League and would surely shine at a big six club like United.