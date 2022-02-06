Man Utd players divided over Mason Greenwood situation with one player “furious” with effect it’s having

Manchester United’s players have reportedly been left divided by the ongoing troubling situation involving Mason Greenwood.

The England international has been suspended from playing or training with the Red Devils following his recent arrest on suspicion of assault on his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Greenwood spent a few days behind bars to be quizzed by police before being released on bail, and some Man Utd players have unfollowed the 20-year-old on social media.

Some other members of the squad, however, have been left “furious” by the situation, feeling under pressure to follow suit, according to the Sun.

Sources close to the dressing room suggest this has generally had a hugely negative effect on the all-round togetherness of the squad, which is proving troubling for some.

A source said: “One player in particular is furious about it. He feels that ditching Mason shows they are not together.

“If Mason is convicted of what he has been accused of, then clearly all the players will be horrified.