Barcelona prodigy Pablo Gavira has reportedly turned down an offer for a new contract with the club, prompting renewed interest from Manchester City.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Gavira, also known as Gavi, wants better terms than what the Catalonian giants offered him during their initial talks.

With the 17-year-old out of contract in the summer of 2023, this could open the door for his departure from the Nou Camp as they seek to gain some money from a transfer for him rather than losing him on a free.

Current Man City and former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of his, proven by interest shown in the teenage sensation during the January window.

However, at the time City’s interest was only minor due to the expectation of a new deal being struck between the new parties quite soon. Something which is now known to have not happened.

Gavi is in the same boat as defender Ronald Araujo, who is also negotiating new terms with the club.

The 17-year-old Spaniard has made just 26 appearances for Barcelona’s senior team since making his breakthrough at the start of the season, scoring once before his header today against Atletico Madrid helped Barcelona climb back into the top four at the expense of the reigning La Liga champions.