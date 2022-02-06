Manchester United have agreed to sell on loan midfielder Andreas Pereira for a reported fee of €14m to Flamengo.

Pereira, 26, is currently on loan with the Brazilian outfit, and was a significant player in their push to try and retain the Brazilian league title.

As per Portuguese outlet UOL Sport, the club have verbally agreed to purchase 75% of the players economic rights, also paying the €14m fee to extend his stay with the club beyond the summer, when his loan deal was officially supposed to expire.

It is expected that a large portion of the fee United will receive will be in the form of performance related factors, such as goals scored and trophies won.

Pereira will reportedly agree a contract until 2026 with the club, bringing his decade long stint with United to an end.

He spent much of his time with The Red Devils out on loan, but did make 75 appearances overall, scoring four goals and contributing with five assists.

The versatile midfielder played all across centre-midfield for United when called upon, with roles ranging from the sitting defensive midfielder all the way to a midfielder tucked behind the striker.

His main stint in the first team at United came in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge, when he made 40 total appearances.