Video: Luis Diaz already has his first Liverpool assist as he sets up Takumi Minamino goal

It didn’t take Luis Diaz long to make an impact on his Liverpool debut as he came off the bench to set up Takumi Minamino for the Reds’ second goal this afternoon.

Watch below as the Colombia international, a January signing from Porto, does well to win the ball back in a dangerous area before keeping his cool and picking out the pass to Minamino…

'Defensively, it's as poor a goal as you'd concede all season' Cardiff won't want to see this one again ? ? #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/uS4Qm5c0fy — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022

Minamino finished well to make it 2-0, which followed Diogo Jota’s header opening the scoring earlier in the second half.

Cardiff gave a decent fight in this FA Cup fourth round tie, but it looks clear now that LFC are heading through to the next round.