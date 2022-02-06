“It isn’t the United way” – Man Utd insider suggests Rangnick’s methods are causing tension

A Manchester United insider has been quoted as expressing concerns about the way interim manager Ralf Rangnick is dealing with certain players in the press.

The German tactician has gone public with some dressing room issues, having recently called out both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard for not wanting to be involved in a matchday squad.

However, a source told the Daily Mirror that this is causing tension as it’s not seen as being “the United way” to go public with things that would normally be kept in-house.

An insider said: “It isn’t the United way to voice these issues in the media.

“This is a time to stick together, not go public with things that might cause division.”

Rangnick is certainly a different kind of United manager, and the jury is still out over whether his impact so far has been more positive or negative.

The Red Devils will surely replace Rangnick with a full time managerial appointment in the summer, and it could be useful for the club to take these issues into account when it comes to bringing in Rangnick’s successor.

If they bring in someone too similar to the former RB Leipzig boss, it’s probably going to continue to cause trouble at Old Trafford.

It will therefore be interesting to see how much Rangnick has an influence over who ends up replacing him, but perhaps this shows he shouldn’t be the main decision-maker.