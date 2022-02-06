Chelsea confident of sealing €160million double transfer in major blow to Man Utd

There’s some exciting Chelsea transfer news emerging this morning as the Blues are strongly linked as being in pole position to sign both Jules Kounde and Declan Rice in the summer.

The west London giants saved up money in January in order to embark upon a busy summer in the transfer market, and Todo Fichajes claim they’re now optimistic they’ll beat Manchester United to both Kounde and Rice.

The report names the Red Devils as potential rivals for the world class duo, who are expected to cost around €160million in total.

Needless to say, if Chelsea pull this off then Thomas Tuchel’s XI next season will be a force to be reckoned with, perhaps making the Blues title favourites at last.

Kounde would be an important signing to replace Antonio Rudiger amid links with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of his contract this summer.

Rice, meanwhile, is an exciting talent who could give CFC the ideal long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, whilst also partnering him for the next year or two.

Chelsea made the ambitious signing of Romelu Lukaku last summer but it hasn’t proven to be quite enough to make the team title favourites, but a bit more spending in defence and midfield could do the job.