With three minutes to go before the end of the first half between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Ronald Araujo had the Catalans in dreamland.

With the hosts on the front foot throughout the opening 45, they had already taken a 2-1 lead after going behind to an early Yannick Carrasco strike.

Jordi Alba, with a stunning volley, and a Gavi header had give Barca the advantage, before Dani Alves floated in a free-kick which saw Gerard Pique hit the bar, only for the ball to drop at the feet of the Uruguayan defender.