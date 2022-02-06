With West Brom in sixth place in the Championship at present, and only eight points from the automatic promotion places, things are looking relatively healthy for new manager, Steve Bruce.

The former Newcastle United manager has been given the chance to repair his battered reputation at the Hawthorns, and there wouldn’t be many better ways to do so than by getting the Baggies back up to the promised land.

He could well be offered an almost immediate chance to link up with a player that worked under him at St. James’ Park too.

According to TeamTalk, one of his immediate targets is Mo Diame.

Now out of contract after leaving Al Ahli in Qatar, the 34-year-old Senegalese could do a job for the next few months.

Certainly, his experience could be crucial in helping to steer West Brom though some choppy waters, and with Bruce knowing exactly what Diame will bring to his squad, it’s a deal that makes sense.

Another player that’s found it difficult to find a team is former England international, Jack Wilshere, and he too is on Bruce’s radar.

Whilst it’s debatable that the former Arsenal man can still do it at the highest level, there’s every reason to believe that he too could be the right man at the right time for Bruce.

If the hunger still burns, then Wilshere will enjoy the responsibility that comes with being an important member of a dressing room again, and one with aspirations of greatness.