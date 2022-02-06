You know things are going well when 38-year-old Dani Alves gets his name on the scoresheet.
The Brazilian had been having a brilliant game against Atletico Madrid, having already set up fellow veteran, Jordi Alba, for a magnificent volley.
Barca were 3-1 up and cruising at half-time, and just a few minutes into the second half, Atleti’s defending was found wanting again as Alves was allowed to get into the penalty area and fire off a beautiful first-time shot which gave Jan Oblak no chance.
The right-back certainly took the opportunity to milk the celebrations too!
Barcelona 4 x 1 Atletico Madrid | Dani Alves goal
Dani Alves hammers in a 4th for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid! ?
It’s just like old times at Camp Nou today ?? pic.twitter.com/hUOSHyIwNZ
