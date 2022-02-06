You know things are going well when 38-year-old Dani Alves gets his name on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian had been having a brilliant game against Atletico Madrid, having already set up fellow veteran, Jordi Alba, for a magnificent volley.

Barca were 3-1 up and cruising at half-time, and just a few minutes into the second half, Atleti’s defending was found wanting again as Alves was allowed to get into the penalty area and fire off a beautiful first-time shot which gave Jan Oblak no chance.

The right-back certainly took the opportunity to milk the celebrations too!

#BarcaAtletico Barcelona 4 x 1 Atletico Madrid | Dani Alves goal Follow Me @3zzlive pic.twitter.com/9Dr0ulY1qS — Live HQ (@Hq4Live) February 6, 2022

Dani Alves hammers in a 4th for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid! ? It’s just like old times at Camp Nou today ?? pic.twitter.com/hUOSHyIwNZ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2022

Pictures from beIN Sports and Premier Sports