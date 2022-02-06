Video: Dani Alves rolls back the years with an incredible fourth for Barcelona against Atleti

You know things are going well when 38-year-old Dani Alves gets his name on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian had been having a brilliant game against Atletico Madrid, having already set up fellow veteran, Jordi Alba, for a magnificent volley.

Barca were 3-1 up and cruising at half-time, and just a few minutes into the second half, Atleti’s defending was found wanting again as Alves was allowed to get into the penalty area and fire off a beautiful first-time shot which gave Jan Oblak no chance.

The right-back certainly took the opportunity to milk the celebrations too!

