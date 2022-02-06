Video: FA Cup holders Leicester on verge of going out as Nottingham Forest grab a fourth through Djed Spence

It had already been a horrendous afternoon for Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester City side.

The FA Cup holders had gone 3-0 down to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground before grabbing one back before half time.

It proved to be a brief respite against a Championship side playing arguably their best game of the season.

After having already dumped Arsenal out of the competition, they were taking no prisoners again, and Djed Spence took full advantage of another poor piece of defending from the visitors.

Spence was able to waltz into the area and despatch an outside-of-the-boot finish to, incredibly, put Forest 4-1 up and surely on the verge of claiming another Premier League scalp.

Pictures from BBC Sport, Emirates FA Cup and beIN Sports

