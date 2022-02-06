It had already been a horrendous afternoon for Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester City side.

The FA Cup holders had gone 3-0 down to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground before grabbing one back before half time.

It proved to be a brief respite against a Championship side playing arguably their best game of the season.

After having already dumped Arsenal out of the competition, they were taking no prisoners again, and Djed Spence took full advantage of another poor piece of defending from the visitors.

Spence was able to waltz into the area and despatch an outside-of-the-boot finish to, incredibly, put Forest 4-1 up and surely on the verge of claiming another Premier League scalp.

Djed Spence, that is brilliant ? Nottingham Forest make it FOUR against FA Cup holders Leicester City! Watch on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer ? Watch: https://t.co/dqmHteCDaE#bbcfacup #FACup pic.twitter.com/Ii9S2ycCNR — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 6, 2022

Djed Spence scored for Nottingham Forrest, he is incredible I really wish to see him play for Arsenal next season? pic.twitter.com/vXNpe4B5Mj — Mr. ARSENAL (@COYG_ARS) February 6, 2022

Pictures from BBC Sport, Emirates FA Cup and beIN Sports