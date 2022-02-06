Sunday saw the continuation of the FA Cup fourth round fixtures, with one of the favourites for the competition, Liverpool, taking on Cardiff at Anfield.

Although the Reds were the dominant force in the first-half, the Bluebirds had kept them at bay and the scores remained goalless at the break.

As so often happens in the second period when Liverpool are facing the Kop, incessant attacks from the hosts bring their rewards.

Diogo Jota opened the floodgates on 53 minutes, before Takumi Minamino doubled the advantage on 68.

MORE: Liverpool stars catch Covid

One of the biggest cheers of the afternoon was reserved for young Harvey Elliott.

On his return from a nasty long-term injury, he found the net for Liverpool’s third, and footage of his father getting emotional afterwards is enough to get the tears flowing.