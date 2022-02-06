It’s fair to say that Karren Brady has never really been flavour of the month amongst West Ham fans.

Maybe it’s the fact that she’s a woman who happens to be very good at her job which gets under their skin, or perhaps it’s the media personality that they don’t like.

Whatever it is, the fact remains that were it not for Brady’s business nous and hard-nosed negotiating style, the Hammers might not be as well off as they find themselves at present.

Her importance to the club has also recently come to light once again.

Although a deal was ultimately unsuccessful, it was Brady that personally intervened in trying to bring England midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, to the London Stadium, according to The Sun.

Leeds turned down bids of £50m and £55m on deadline day, meaning that Phillips couldn’t link up with his international partner, Declan Rice.

The pairing would’ve been a formidable one, and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers go back in for him in the summer.

By then, David Moyes will know whether his side have managed to make it into Europe again, and Marcelo Bielsa will be aware of whether his side have managed to stay up for another season or not.

The Yorkshire-based outfit should have enough about them not to be drawn into a relegation battle, though if they don’t improve significantly beforehand, they’ll have trouble holding on to Phillips in any event.