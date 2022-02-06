David Moyes would’ve had every reason to be angry after West Ham’s poor showing at Kidderminster in their FA Cup fourth round tie.

The Premier League side were completely outplayed for the entire match, and only two strikes in injury time at the end of 90 minutes and then again at the end of extra time saved the Hammers blushes.

History will show that the East Londoners went through against a plucky non-league opponent, but that in no way tells the full story.

However, in many respects Moyes only has himself to blame.

MORE: Liverpool stars catch Covid

The absence of Michail Antonio was regrettable after he arrived back too late from international duty, but that wasn’t the real issue.

The Scot had ample time in which to refresh his squad during the January transfer window.

Money was clearly available as a late window bid for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips showed.

That the club didn’t get any deals over the line was always going to come back to haunt them.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool and West Ham suffer transfer blow as release clause set to be included in new deal for Leeds star Camp Nou supporter reaction hints at what’s to come for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele 15 midfielders who’d be good signings for Manchester United following report of lengthy transfer target list

Perhaps they didn’t realise it would happen as quickly as it did, but the manner of the performance will have given everyone the shot in the arm that they probably needed to know that they’re now going to have to work extra hard if they want success this season.

The board and Moyes must take the blame if success is beyond them though.