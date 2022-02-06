West Ham United will be in the running to add to their centre-backs in the summer, with Burnley defender James Tarkowski one of their number one targets.

Tarkowski will be a free agent in the summer, with his contract with Burnley running out.

Journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT, he believed The Hammers would be among the front runners for his signature considering the improvements in defence they will need to make in the near future.

David Moyes has generally recruited well at West Ham, but his meticulous nature has made signings a comparatively slow and particular affair, even when they need to make signings in order to provide the squad with more depth.

Currently West Ham’s options are Kurt Zouma, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna, but with the latter two fast approaching the twilight of their careers, they will need to recruit in order to freshen things up.

West Ham have long held an admiration for the Englishman, having three bids for him rejected in the summer of 2020.

The 29-year-old has represented England on two occasions, and has played 202 times for Burnley since joining the club in 2016, including 177 Premier League appearances in the claret and blue of Burnley.