Saturday lunchtime almost saw the biggest ever upset in the FA Cup’s entire history.

There have been some great ones down the years, and it was the 50th anniversary of the day that Hereford United beat Newcastle United when West Ham travelled to Kidderminster.

Given how much more professional that game has become at the elite level, the gulf in class is much wider now than ever.

Not that you would’ve known it at the Aggborough Stadium, because it was the Non-League side that were making all the running.

Indeed, they can’t count themselves incredibly unlucky that it’s West Ham that are in the hat for the fifth round and not themselves.

A minute from victory in normal time, a un-checked burst from Declan Rice saw the net bulge and what would have normally been the chance gone.

To Kidderminster’s immense credit, they carried on playing the way they had in the opening 90 minutes throughout extra time.

With only 20 seconds separating them from a penalty shoot-out which could’ve gone either way, Andriy Yarmolenko through in a hopeful ball which eventually landed at the feet of Jarrod Bowen to make no mistake.

The Ukrainian has been slated by Hammers News, however.

Late in the game the ball was played to Yarmolenko who, according to the site, was in a decent position to shoot but instead threw himself to the ground.

That sort of attitude isn’t going to go down well with Moyes or the West Ham faithful, and if Hammers News’ opinion is a guideline, it might be the last time fans will want to see him in the claret and blue.