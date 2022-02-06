Paris Saint-Germain have just left former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum out of their Champions League squad.

This has been picked up by Reds blog Empire of the Kop, and it’s bound to have Arsenal on alert after they were recently linked with a possible interest in signing Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international was also described as being potentially keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium by Kaveh Solhekol on Sky Sports, and his PSG future has now surely been thrust into further doubt.

Arsenal could do with making signings in midfield in the near future, with Wijnaldum likely to be an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Wijnaldum was a top performer during his Liverpool days, so it makes sense that Arsenal might be keen to bring him back to the Premier League.

The player himself must also surely be wondering about a return to England after struggling in his short time in the French capital so far.

The 31-year-old would surely play more regularly at Arsenal, so it could be a chance to revive his career if he is offered the chance to leave PSG for the Gunners.

This latest Champions League snub sends a pretty clear signal that Wijnaldum may not be in PSG’s long-term plans.