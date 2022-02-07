It wasn’t the greatest transfer window for David Moyes and West Ham United.

In fact, it was pretty awful if the truth be told. The East Londoners weren’t able to secure any signings, with the Scot later saying in interviews that he wasn’t going to buy for the sake of it.

That’s the same excuse he trotted out a year ago when the Hammers had failed in the winter window back in 2021.

Given how strong a unit they are becoming, it beggars belief that a club with Champions League aspirations are still trying to survive on a shoestring.

Of course, the club will debate that point, given that it’s believed that they went all in on Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, only to be rebuffed by the Elland Road outfit.

In any event, it appears that the Hammers are already preparing to raid the market in the summer with the top scorer at this year’s African Cup of Nations tournament being targeted.

Fichajes are suggesting that Moyes is going back in for Vincent Aboubakar, a player that he tried to sign once before when the striker was at Besiktas.

Now 30 and at Al Nassr, the Cameroonian is likely to jump at the chance of proving himself in the Premier League at this late stage of his career.

Given his experience and eye for goal, he would be a decent foil for Michail Antonio or instead of him.

If he becomes available, Aboubakar is sure to be sought after so Moyes will need to move quickly.