Man United prepare talks over out-bidding Arsenal for forward transfer

Manchester United reportedly look ready to rival Arsenal for the transfer of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international is an exciting young prospect who seems highly likely to be making a big move in the near future, and he should have a few enticing options available to him.

Isak was recently linked with Arsenal by the Evening Standard, and he certainly seems like a good fit for the Gunners to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his January move to Barcelona.

Still, it seems Man Utd are also now preparing to enter into talks with Isak’s representatives, according to Todo Fichajes, with the Red Devils supposedly ready to outbid their rivals for the 22-year-old.

United could definitely do with improving their attack as well, with Isak perhaps an ideal young forward to bring in as a long-term replacement for ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Both Arsenal and United are in the battle for a top four place this season, so one imagines whoever finishes higher could have a significant edge in any potential battle to sign Isak.

The La Liga ace won’t want to leave Sociedad unless it’s a genuine step up, and it’s debatable if Arsenal in particular would really represent that for him right now.