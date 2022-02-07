Manchester United are reportedly in a strong position to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The Red Devils seem to be making Araujo a top target for the summer after also trying to sign him in January, according to Todo Fichajes, who suggest United would be in the strongest position to win the race for the Uruguay international’s signature.

Araujo has shone for Barcelona, showing himself to be one of the finest young defenders in Europe in recent times, and it seems clear he’d have a positive impact at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have spent big on the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in recent times, but neither player has really lived up to expectations.

If United are to get back to being genuine Premier League title contenders, they’ll surely need a stronger defence to build on, and Araujo could be a key part of that.

Barca aren’t in the strongest position themselves right now, so it might be that Araujo would be tempted to swap the Nou Camp for Old Trafford.

The Premier League is arguably the place to be for most top footballers now, so the 22-year-old could do well to take up any offer coming his way from England.