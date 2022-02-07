Marc Overmars’ hopes of Arsenal return dashed as he leaves Ajax in disgrace

Arsenal legend Marc Overmars has left Ajax in disgrace after being found to have sent inappropriate messages to female members of staff.

The former Netherlands international had impressed in his role as director of football at Ajax, with the Daily Express linking him as a target for Arsenal a few months ago.

Gunners fans will have fond memories of Overmars from his playing days at Highbury, but he’s now spoken about his shame at crossing the line with the way he spoke to some female colleagues at Ajax.

As reported by the Guardian, Overmars has now left the club, with Edwin van der Sar making it clear how disappointed he was with Overmars’ inappropriate behaviour.

“I find the situation appalling for everyone,” Van der Sar said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“In my role, I also feel responsible to help colleagues. A safe sport and working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future.”

“Unfortunately, I didn’t realise that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days,” Overmars said in a statement, as quoted by the Guardian.

“I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologise. Certainly for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax.”

It’s good to see that this kind of attitude won’t be tolerated by Ajax, and it will be interesting to see what it means for the rest of Overmars’ career in football.

The 48-year-old will no doubt have been seen as a decent option for Arsenal to consider one day, but that perhaps looks unlikely now after these developments.