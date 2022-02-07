Barcelona rival Newcastle United for two of their top transfer targets

Barcelona are reportedly keen on transfer deals for both Sven Botman and Diego Carlos this summer, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The Catalan giants could do with strengthening at the back ahead of next season, with a long-term replacement needed for veteran defender Gerard Pique.

Barcelona have been strongly linked with as many as three Chelsea defenders – Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta – and now it looks like Botman and Carlos are also among their top targets.

Newcastle United fans won’t be too pleased by this piece of transfer news, as they were keen to sign both these players in January.

Sevilla turned down offers for Carlos, while Newcastle also struggled to persuade Lille to do a deal for Botman this winter, though a summer move might be more likely.

These defenders would be terrific additions for several top clubs, so it will be interesting to see if they prefer the big-money project at St James’ Park, or the romance and history of a club like Barcelona.

