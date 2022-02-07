Leeds United are already planning for another season in the English top-flight, and have eyes and ears on the ground ready to be at the front of the queue when certain targets become available.

Although the Elland Road outfit haven’t had the best campaign this time around, after breezing into the Premier League like a breath of fresh air last season, Marcelo Bielsa obviously won’t countenance being dragged into a relegation battle.

As long as they retain their status, there’s every reason to believe that they’ll be able to secure those players that they like the look of.

Two in particular are likely to become available if Middlesbrough don’t get promoted from the Championship this season.

Leeds current sporting director, Victor Orta, has a previous connection with Boro, and that arguably gives them an advantage over other clubs when it comes to doing business.

According to Football League World, both Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier could look to make the step up to the English top-flight if Middlesbrough don’t manage to do so automatically.

Chris Wilder is therefore under more pressure than ever to get things right at the Riverside.

The centre-back and versatile midfielder have been brilliant for the Teesiders this season, and will be at the forefront of their charge to the promised land.

If Boro didn’t make it, trying to keep them at the Championship club would be stifling their talent, and Orta would hold all the cards in that event.