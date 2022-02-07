Barcelona showing interest in audacious triple Chelsea transfer raid

Barcelona are reportedly also eyeing up a potential transfer move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, alongside their interest in Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues are in a bit of a nightmare situation here, with three key defensive players all heading towards being free agents at the end of this season.

As Dean Jones notes in his tweet below, they now look to be at risk of losing all three of these players to Barcelona, and it’s a surprise that the west London giants have allowed themselves to get into such a sticky situation, which is likely to require huge spending to fix…

Hearing that Barcelona now showing some interest in signing Rudiger, as well as Christensen and Azpilicueta. Would be pretty big if all three came through but I’m still surprised Chelsea have even allowed for this scenario to unfold — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesSoccer) February 7, 2022

Sport have strongly linked Azpilicueta and Christensen as edging towards agreeing deals to move to the Nou Camp, and Jones has now added Rudiger’s name into the mix.

It would truly be stunning business by Barca to get three quality players like this in at zero cost, but it’s clearly been poorly handled by Chelsea.

Jules Kounde of Sevilla has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer by The Athletic, and he’d certainly be a good replacement for these players, but one or two more signings might also be needed in that area of the pitch.