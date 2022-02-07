Is it any wonder that Christian Eriksen looks back at the camera with a perfect smile.

That he’s even able to take a breath is testament to the quick actions of his Danish international team-mate, Daniel Wass, and the emergency services on hand to attend to the player when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 tournament.

It’s been a long, hard road back to full fitness, which should give Thomas Frank and his Brentford side a real boost.

Just at the point when they need it, too.