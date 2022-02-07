Real Madrid not ruling out Cristiano Ronaldo transfer talks after major developments at Man United

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly not closing the door on potential talks over re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

The Portugal international is a Madrid legend, having established himself as perhaps the club’s greatest ever player in a memorable nine-year spell at the Bernabeu, in which he scored a staggering 450 goals in 438 appearances in total.

Ronaldo’s sensational form in the Spanish capital also helped Los Blancos win the Champions League four times during his time at the club, and it could be that he’s now in line for a second spell there.

According to El Nacional, the 37-year-old feels he may not be in the plans of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford, and wants his agent Jorge Mendes to get him a move back to Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain could also be an option for Ronaldo, but the report suggests that would only happen if Lionel Messi ended up leaving the Parc des Princes.

Real have big plans as it is, with El Nacional linking them with PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, but it seems that club president Perez won’t entirely rule out negotiating Ronaldo’s return.

It would be exciting to see Ronaldo back at the Bernabeu, where he undoubtedly enjoyed the best years of his incredible career.

Man Utd fans may be disappointed that Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford won’t be lasting longer than a single season, but at his age it might also make sense for the Red Devils to look for a younger attacking player to come in and replace him.

Ronaldo has had a decent second spell in England, however, scoring 14 goals in 24 games in all competitions so far this season.