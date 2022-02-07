Patrick Vieira would’ve been hugely disappointed to have lost out on his top winter transfer window target when Donny van de Beek signed for Everton.

Frank Lampard’s 11th hour contact with the Dutchman’s entourage was key in seeing the out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder choose the Toffees over the Eagles.

Though Vieira had a fall back option, there wasn’t enough time at that late stage to get a deal done.

However, there’s every reason to believe that the South Londoners will try again in the summer, and their target will cost a bargain £4m.

MORE: Liverpool want Barcelona star

According to Komsomolskaya Pravda cited by HITC, Dynamo Moscow’s Russian international, Daniil Fomin, is still of interest to Palace.

It’s easy to understand why Vieira likes the look of Fomin, as he possesses many of the same traits that the World Cup winner had during his own career.

He is a skillful box-to-box type exponent who can hold his own in terms of the physical aspects of the game, and he gets forward and scores goals, often arriving late and untracked into the box.

More Stories / Latest News Championship duo of interest to Leeds if promotion isn’t secured this season Kalvin Phillips’ agent has important message for Leeds after they turned down record West Ham bids Patrick Vieira has found his Conor Gallagher replacement for Crystal Palace

Being a World Cup year could also play into Palace’s hands as, if Fomin can cut it in the Premier League, he is a shoo-in for selection for the national team.