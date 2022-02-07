Liverpool urged to rival Man United & Chelsea for £100m+ Declan Rice transfer

Liverpool have been advised to join the transfer battle for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice by former Premier League and England right-back Glen Johnson.

Johnson, who played for Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham and others, seems to think Rice would be a good fit for Liverpool, even though they’re not currently being linked with the England international, unlike their rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Discussing Rice and how he could fit at Liverpool, Johnson said: “I think he could be that anchor man that every top team has.

“Although I would sign him to sit in midfield, he’s actually got a good engine and good legs as well so he can certainly get around the park.

West Ham’s Declan Rice
“But I’d be signing him just to let him sit and be the triangle between the two centre-halves and the triangle in front of him.”

Liverpool are understood to be tracking Jude Bellingham as a priority transfer target, but Rice’s form suggests he’d be another superb option at Anfield.

