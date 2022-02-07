Liverpool star Diogo Jota jokingly said he’s going to urge the club to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham so he can use him in his FIFA Ultimate Team.

The Portugal international was streaming one of his games on Twitch when he made the comment, which although innocent enough, is bound to get Liverpool fans talking.

Bellingham is a huge prospect and is sure to be targeted by a host of big clubs in the not-too-distant future after his performances in the Bundesliga, the Champions League, and with the England national team.

See below for Jota’s jokey comment about signing the 18-year-old…

Diogo wants Jude… for FIFA purposes ? pic.twitter.com/39T3tSFIPx — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 6, 2022

Bellingham is firmly on Liverpool’s radar, CaughtOffside understands, and he could be ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left last summer, as well as eventually replacing Jordan Henderson as the club’s main man in midfield.