Eddie Howe impresses Newcastle United owners with “attention to detail”

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has impressed the club’s new owners since taking over at St James’ Park.

The former Bournemouth boss arrived at Newcastle to replace Steve Bruce not long after the club’s new owners came in earlier this season, and it’s fair to say he already had a good reputation from the work he’d done earlier in his career.

Howe is now wowing his new bosses at Newcastle with the attention to detail that he’s displaying in the job, according to The Athletic.

It remains to be seen if the Magpies will stay up this season, but it seems there is promising work going on behind the scenes with Howe at the helm.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope that Howe’s expertise, as well as the exciting signings that have come in in January, will be enough to help save the club from relegation.

Howe was also heavily involved in Newcastle’s transfer process, so it seems there is plenty of trust there in his vision and he could be in for the long run.