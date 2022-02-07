Man City given hope of sealing world class transfer that could finally turn them into Champions League force

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are reportedly one of the transfer options for Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland this summer.

And City could even be in the strongest position to sign Haaland ahead of Real Madrid if Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe ends up moving to the Bernabeu, according to Todo Fichajes.

While it would be exciting to see Haaland and Mbappe lining up together for Los Blancos, it seems the Norway international wouldn’t want to be competing with the France international for a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s XI.

The report makes it clear that Haaland could then consider moving to City instead, in what could be a hugely significant deal for the club.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal
More Stories / Latest News
Zidane gives PSG green light to beat Real Madrid to Manchester United transfer raid
Man United prepare talks over out-bidding Arsenal for forward transfer
Video: Liverpool star jokingly says he wants Jude Bellingham transfer for FIFA purposes

For all City’s domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola, they’re yet to achieve glory in Europe, having made their first Champions League final appearance last season, losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

If a prolific scorer like Haaland joins and gives City an option to put away all those chances their numerous creative players make, the team could become close to unstoppable and finally conquer Europe’s biggest club competition.

With Lionel Messi never playing in England, it would be truly thrilling to see a talent like Haaland here during his peak years.

More Stories Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.