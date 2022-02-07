Video: Harvey Elliott reveals his emotional reaction to memorable Liverpool return

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has admitted he had a bit of a tear in his eye as he made a memorable return to first-team action for the Reds.

The 18-year-old is considered a huge prospect at Liverpool, but was forced to miss much of this season due to a serious injury that led to a lengthy spell on the side-lines.

Now, however, Elliott is back in action and made an instant impact with a goal against Cardiff City in yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round victory at Anfield.

See the video below as Elliott discusses his emotional comeback for Liverpool, which clearly meant a huge amount to him…

? "Stepping out onto the pitch, when I ran out, came on as a sub, it did bring a little tear to my eye" — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2022

Provided the England youth international can put his injury woes behind him, he should have a big future at Liverpool in the years to come.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this season, Elliott’s old coach Sean Conlon made it clear just how highly he rates Elliott, suggesting he could even be Liverpool’s long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

“He’s got huge, huge potential,” Conlon said. “With Harvey, when he was the youngest player to play in the Premier League and break Wayne Rooney’s record, I was so, so happy for him.

“Every moment along his journey I’ll always text his dad, reach out to him. I’m sure he’ll come through this injury, he’s really hard working and I’m sure he’s going to be a star.

“At Liverpool, Klopp seems to like his connection with Salah, they look like they connect well. I think he’ll play on that right-hand side and maybe he’ll even go on to be Salah’s replacement!”