Manchester United youngster James Garner has earned huge praise from pundit Martin Keown after another impressive display for loan club Nottingham Forest.

Garner has long looked like a big prospect coming through at Man Utd, having risen up through their academy, and he finally seems to be developing at senior level after getting more first-team football at Forest.

It’s fair to say the 20-year-old caught Keown’s eye with a fine display for Forest in their FA Cup win over Leicester City yesterday, with the pundit even suggesting that Man Utd should be trying to get him back to the club quickly.

Speaking during commentary duty when asked about Garner, Keown said, as quoted by the Metro: “Again, set-piece, the ball in from Garner is an absolute beauty, look at the whip on that.

“You can’t underestimate the quality that Garner is putting into this box. He’s on loan from Manchester United – they need to be thinking about getting him back there quickly!

“I like the way he’s developing, growing as a player. Second year here on loan, you can see the development. He’s certainly playing with a lot more confidence right now.”

United fans will be pleased to see Garner making a real impression whilst out on loan, with the young midfielder looking like being the next big thing to come through the club’s famous academy.

It will be interesting to see if Garner can now work himself into the plans of whoever is the MUFC manager next season.