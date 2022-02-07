It was a strange old transfer window for Leeds United and West Ham, and yet it could’ve been a record breaking one for them both.

England midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, was the subject of a couple of bids from the East Londoners, the final one believed to be in the region of £55m.

It’s clear to understand why David Moyes would’ve targeted the player even though he’s currently injured and not expected to play until March.

Pairing him with international colleague, Declan Rice, would’ve given the Hammers arguably the most solid central midfield in the Premier League.

Despite struggling on the pitch this season, it’s to Leeds’ immense credit that they managed to hang on to their best player.

MORE: Liverpool want Barcelona star

However, now that they have done so, the player’s agent has a message for Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds hierarchy.

“Kalvin was pleased that Leeds turned those offers down,” Kevin Sharp was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“He has never asked to leave Leeds in all his time with the club and has no intention of doing that now or in the summer.

“But I understand the offer that was turned down would have been a record for both buying and selling clubs.

“So I would hope that Leeds would honour their promise of a new contract for him, which would then end any unsettling speculation about his future this summer.”

When fully fit, it’s blindingly obvious that Phillips brings to the Elland Road outfit.

It can’t be too much of a coincidence that Leeds have plummeted down the Premier League whilst the player has been out of action.

More Stories / Latest News Patrick Vieira has found his Conor Gallagher replacement for Crystal Palace Robbie Keane reveals Daniel Levy’s feelings on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte Paratici already under pressure at Tottenham as Conte labels his decisions as strange

Whilst Sharp’s words can’t be considered a threat at this stage, they certainly leave the club in no doubt where the player stands.

The quicker that they can secure Phillips, the better for all concerned.