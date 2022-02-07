Antonio Conte has been like a breath of fresh air for Tottenham Hotspur.

It was important that Daniel Levy got the right man in after the disastrous tenures of Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espírito Santo.

What’s equally important of course, is that Levy can match the Italian’s aspirations.

Conte has shown at a number of clubs that he has what it takes to build title-winning teams.

Spurs are far from that at the moment, but even in the limited time that Conte has had to work with the squad, improvements can clearly be seen.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Levy was singing the Italian’s praises in an off air conversation with former Spurs striker, Robbie Keane, before Tottenham took on Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup at the weekend.

“I was speaking to Daniel Levy just before we came on air and he said that ‘he (Conte) is one of the best that he has worked with,’” Keane told ITV Sport, cited by HITC.

“He said that he is ‘very passionate. Very emotional’. But he said, ‘as a person, he’s so respected from the staff and inside the club.’”

Given that the chairman appears to believe that he’s now got the right man in charge, it’s imperative that he gives him the tools to do the job.

This could well be a watershed moment for the North Londoners.

They’re already becoming hard to beat, particularly at White Hart Lane, and there’ll never be a better time to grow the club.

Levy clearly misjudged things with Mauricio Pochettino. He can’t afford to make the same mistake again.