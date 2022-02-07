It’s not been a great 2021/22 campaign for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.

Well out of contention for a finish in the European places at present, it would take a remarkable turnaround for the Foxes to do so.

Being knocked out of the FA Cup by a rampant Nottingham Forest wasn’t likely to be on the cards either.

However, the visitors to the City Ground – the reigning cup holders – were well beaten in every department.

The table and results don’t lie. Leicester are where they are because that’s how good they are.

They’ll certainly not appreciate learning that Spanish giants, Real Madrid are circling for one of their best players either.

According to Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle ), Los Blancos are preparing to make a summer move for Wesley Fofana.

Leicestershire Live also note the players words from last September when rumours first surfaced.

“Rumours of Real Madrid? It’s an honour. Real Madrid is the club of my dreams,” Fofana is quoted as saying.

Something else that won’t be music to the ears of Rodgers or the Leicester board.

If the club can meet Fofana’s aspirations, then there’s no reason for him to move from the King Power Stadium.

That does look unlikely at this point, however, so there’s every chance that Leicester will have to reluctantly concede defeat if any of Europe’s elite came calling.