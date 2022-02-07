As if Manchester United didn’t have enough problems to contend with already.

Ralf Rangnick must be wondering when he’s going to catch a break at Old Trafford.

Knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough, underperforming in the Premier League, players seemingly wanting to leave the club despite it being one of the most storied in football history.

Now two of the first-team have tested positive for Covid-19, and both will miss Tuesday night’s test against relegation-threatened Burnley.

It won’t do to just treat that game as another easy three points as plenty of clubs in the past have made the mistake of underestimating Sean Dyche’s heroic stars.

The Clarets are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, but a win over the Red Devils would see them climb out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Home advantage could well be key for the hosts at Turf Moor too.

Burnley aren’t yet cut adrift, but with only one win all season, they really do need to start picking up points.

United’s arrival is guaranteed to put a few thousand more spectators on the attendance, and the noise that the faithful generate may well benefit Dyche’s hard-working XI.

Man United are particularly brittle at present and an early goal against could really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

The visitors will have to try and win the game without the talents of Fred and Alex Telles, however.

The official Man United website announced that both had tested positive for Covid on Monday afternoon.