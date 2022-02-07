Sadio Mane showed his class as he went to comfort Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah after last night’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane helped Senegal to victory over Salah’s Egypt side in the final, and it’s clear that that defeat will have really hurt Salah as he was bizarrely unable to even take a penalty in his side’s shoot-out.

See below as Mane was quick to comfort his club team-mate with some words after the end of the game…

Mane x Salah ??? He might have won it for Senegal last night but Sadio Mane made sure to console his Liverpool teammate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations ?pic.twitter.com/wjIWXMqMrv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 7, 2022

The pair have been a joy to watch together for Liverpool, and it must’ve been a bit strange for them to compete against each other for a change.

Still, Mane showed that he cares about his Reds colleague with this classy gesture here.