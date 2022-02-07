Confirmed: Man United ace Mason Greenwood is “no longer a Nike athlete”

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete, the sports manufacturers have confirmed.

The England international was recently arrested to face charges of alleged attempted rape, violence and threats to kill, and he’s also been suspended from playing and training with Man Utd.

Although Greenwood has been released on bail, it seems Nike have decided to cut ties with the 20-year-old after these very serious allegations against him.

A Nike spokesperson said: “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete”.

It will be interesting to see if there is any further action from United in the near future, with some reports suggesting a big split on how the situation is being dealt with.

Greenwood had been an important player for the Red Devils, but one imagines we won’t be seeing him representing the club again for some time, unless new evidence emerges that drastically changes how the situation appears.