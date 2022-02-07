Lionel Messi aims to take steps towards Barcelona return, Xavi would be open to transfer

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi is reportedly already unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants a transfer back to Barcelona.

New Barca boss Xavi could also be keen on the move, according to El Nacional, with the coming summer perhaps set to be as dramatic as last year in terms of Messi’s future dominating the headlines.

Messi shocked world football with his departure from Barcelona, having spent his entire career at the Nou Camp until that point, where he’d established himself as perhaps the greatest footballer of all time.

It’s not gone to plan for the Argentina international at PSG, however, with the 34-year-old scoring only two league goals all season so far, and just 7 in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Lionel Messi to move back to Barcelona?
More Stories / Latest News
Marc Overmars’ hopes of Arsenal return dashed as he leaves Ajax in disgrace
Arsenal and Liverpool sent message over potential winger transfer
Manchester United in strong position to seal La Liga transfer raid after failed attempt in January

El Nacional suggest Messi is not happy and wants his father and agent to get him back to Barcelona after less than one year away.

PSG won’t be happy about this, however, as El Nacional add that the Ligue 1 giants also expect to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It would be a huge blow for the club if Messi left so quickly after joining, though football romantics would probably relish the chance to see him get a second chance at Barcelona.

More Stories Lionel Messi Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.