Lionel Messi aims to take steps towards Barcelona return, Xavi would be open to transfer

Lionel Messi is reportedly already unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants a transfer back to Barcelona.

New Barca boss Xavi could also be keen on the move, according to El Nacional, with the coming summer perhaps set to be as dramatic as last year in terms of Messi’s future dominating the headlines.

Messi shocked world football with his departure from Barcelona, having spent his entire career at the Nou Camp until that point, where he’d established himself as perhaps the greatest footballer of all time.

It’s not gone to plan for the Argentina international at PSG, however, with the 34-year-old scoring only two league goals all season so far, and just 7 in 19 appearances in all competitions.

El Nacional suggest Messi is not happy and wants his father and agent to get him back to Barcelona after less than one year away.

PSG won’t be happy about this, however, as El Nacional add that the Ligue 1 giants also expect to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It would be a huge blow for the club if Messi left so quickly after joining, though football romantics would probably relish the chance to see him get a second chance at Barcelona.