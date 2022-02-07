Veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner played a key role in helping Luis Diaz settle and feel like part of the group as he made his Reds debut yesterday.

The Colombia international made his first appearance for Liverpool as he came off the bench at Anfield for the FA Cup fourth round win over Cardiff City.

Diaz, a January signing from Porto, made an immediate impact by setting up a goal for Takumi Minamino, and Liverpool fans will have been thrilled to finally see their new signing in action on the pitch.

LFC supporters will also surely be pleased to hear that fan-favourite Milner took it upon himself to help Diaz feel at home with his new team-mates, according to The Athletic.

The report states that Milner was jokey with Diaz and urged him to work harder during warm-up drills.

Fellow Spanish-speaker, goalkeeper Adrian, is also thought to have spent time speaking with Diaz, with the 25-year-old clearly being given a very warm welcome at his new club.