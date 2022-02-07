Overall, Eddie Howe and the Newcastle board have to consider the January transfer window a success.

There’ll be plenty that will point out the incredible amount of targets they missed out on, but that’s perhaps to be expected when you’re sat second from bottom of the Premier League table with only two wins to your name all season.

However, the five signings that the Magpies did land will almost certainly help them to move up the table.

Whether it will be enough for the club to retain their English top-flight status will only be known in due course.

What’s abundantly clear, whether Newcastle start next season in the Premier League or the Championship, is that they’ll invest heavily in new players during the summer.

Relegation won’t necessarily prove fatal to the new owners’ aspirations, as long as they bounce straight back up.

If that fate can be avoided, so much the better.

One player that they are apparently already looking at is Arsenal’s out-of-favour goalkeeper, Bernd Leno.

The custodian has little chance of regaining his No.1 spot from Aaron Ramsdale, and a move away will certainly of benefit to him.

“I could see them looking to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer and changing things up in the goalkeeping department,” Sky Sports reported, Keith Downie, told Give Me Sport.

“Leno is someone they would be interested in given his experience in the Premier League already.”

On the face of it, it would be a move to suit all parties, and with money being no object from a Newcastle perspective, there doesn’t seem to be much that could derail the transfer if the Magpies firm up their interest.